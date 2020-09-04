The Port of Thunder Bay continues to experience above-average grain shipments as international demand for wheat and canola remains high through the global pandemic. As of August, year-to-date grain tonnage sits 27% higher than last year. The 2019 harvest was the second largest on record in the Canadian Prairies, and 2020 started with the largest carryover in grain stocks since 2014.
Strong shipments are anticipated this fall, as well. Canadian farmers are preparing to harvest one of the top 5 largest crops in history, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s most recent outlook.
Demonstrating confidence in the future of the Canadian grain trade, both CN and CP railways have recently announced further investment in their hopper car fleets to accommodate larger harvests, which, owing to technological advancements and longer growing seasons, are likely to last. CN has also stepped up its railcar allotment for grain services by 150 extra cars per week for the 2020-21 crop year.