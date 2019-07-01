GPM, Inc. announced the expansion of GPM-Eliminator distribution channels throughout Canada with the addition of Western Pump Services as a new Canadian distributor. Paul Cranford is a new regional sales manager for GPM’s sales partner, Sudbury Mining Products, and Continental Mine and Industrial Supply (CMI) is a GPM-Eliminator Authorized Service Center.
Based in Norris Point, Newfoundland, Western Pump Services is now providing both sales and technical service and support for all GPM-Eliminator product lines across Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Western Pump Services is well-known as a provider of high-quality pumps, parts and services to the region, GPM said.
“We are excited to gain the expansive industry knowledge of Western Pump Services owner and president, Gerald Bugden,” said Robert Kaven, GPM-Eliminator Canadian Sales, Sudbury Mining Products. “Western Pump Services has an outstanding service reputation, and we look forward to the continued growth of the GPM-Eliminator line of pumps in this region.”