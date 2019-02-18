Gov. Tim Walz will address a Thursday legislative breakfast hosted by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Louis County, the City of Duluth and other area stakeholders.
The event is part of the 22nd Annual Duluth & St. Louis County at the Capitol Days events, which will begin at noon on Wednesday at the Minnesota State Capitol, where participants will lobby local issues. Teams and appointments have already been assigned. A reception will follow from 4:30 - 8 p.m. at the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront Hotel, 11 E Kellogg Blvd St. Paul., which is free to attend.
Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol Days is the biggest regional public policy initiative. More than 500 area residents from Northeastern Minnesota will attend.
During his address, Walz will provide a detailed overview on how Duluth and St. Louis County are faring within this legislative session. Participants will also learn what is unfolding within the Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives.