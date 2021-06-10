Governor Tony Evers will be touring the Northland College Hulings Rice Food Center for the first time on Friday, June 11.
The Hulings Rice Food Center, built in 2017, has gained a reputation for its unique approach to sustainable and regional food systems, for its innovative approach to student research and experiential learning, its collaboration with regional farmers, and its recent impact on the Wisconsin hazelnut industry.
In May 2020, the Food Center was awarded $49,300 from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to explore product development for hazelnuts. The “Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin” grant is intended to provide consumers access to more Wisconsin-grown food products.