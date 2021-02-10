Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers today announced his 2021-23 budget will invest more than $150 million in increasing access to care, strengthening student mental health support, expanding telehealth accessibility, addressing substance use disorders and the opioid crisis, and ensuring every Wisconsinite has access to affordable, accessible healthcare through expanding BadgerCare.
“Mental and behavioral healthcare is healthcare. Period. From our kids to our farmers, to veterans and those working to overcome substance use disorders, mental health support must be a priority for the health, safety, and well-being of our state,” said Gov. Evers. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only further exacerbated the need for and underscored the urgency of making sure we have affordable, accessible services available to folks when they need it most, and that’s why it’s a top priority in our budget.”
As a part of this comprehensive proposal, the governor's budget will expand BadgerCare which would provide affordable health insurance coverage to tens of thousands of uninsured Wisconsinites, improving access to mental and behavioral health services while improving health outcomes and drawing down billions in federal funding for healthcare, recapturing billions in federal taxes paid by Wisconsin residents, and biennially producing an estimated $634 million in state tax dollar savings.
Additionally, the governor's proposal includes an initiative to expand healthcare affordability and accessibility, especially for those who live in areas where shortages of physicians and healthcare specialists exist by reducing barriers to telehealth services. The governor's Telehealth Initiative will provide coverage parity by prohibiting insurers from denying coverage for telehealth services if that service, when in person, is covered by an individual's insurance; prohibiting insurers from charging a patient for a telehealth consultation an amount that exceeds what the insurer would charge for the equivalent in-person consultation; and prohibiting insurers from imposing a separate annual or lifetime limit on telehealth services.
In addition to funding mental health initiatives, the governor's budget includes a plan to reform crisis intervention and emergency detention practices as the current crisis response structure is inefficient, time-consuming for law enforcement, and is not best serving those individuals experiencing a behavior health crisis. This plan will help vulnerable Wisconsinites experiencing a crisis receive care quickly and safely by strategically investing in initiatives that will boost front-end preventative services, the funding of regional crisis centers, and alternatives to emergency detention like rapid response mental health teams.
In total, the Gov. Tony Evers is proposing a more than $150 million in expanding access and affordability for mental healthcare for Wisconsinites.