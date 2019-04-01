Gold Cross Ambulance is on Monday changed its name Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Gold Cross Ambulance has been part of Mayo Clinic since 1994. The name change will clarify for patients and communities that Mayo Clinic provides their ambulance service, and will reflect the safe, high-quality care that continues to be available to them from Mayo Clinic paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs).
Ambulances, uniforms and building signage will be refreshed with a design that aligns with the Mayo Clinic brand. The new look will roll out throughout 2019, first in Rochester, then in the other communities served by Gold Cross in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“It will take us several months to update our entire fleet of ambulances. We have 70 ambulances serving communities across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, so we’ll take a phased approach to transitioning the fleet,” said John Wald, M.D., a member of the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service board of directors. “For a while, people may see both Gold Cross and Mayo Clinic ambulances in their communities – but it’s always the same Mayo Clinic paramedics and EMTs caring for them.”
Mayo Clinic Ambulance serves more than 120 Midwest communities, including Rochester, Albert Lea, Austin, St. Cloud, Duluth/Superior, Little Falls and others across a 16,000-square-mile service area.