Gina Jacquart Thorsen named Stormy Kromer CEO

The parent company of Stormy Kromer, famed for its northwoods distinctive signature caps, has a new head of the company based in Ironwood, Mich. Bob Jacquart, owner of Jacquart Fabric Products and Stormy Kromer, officially passed the leadership cap of the company to his daughter, Gina Jacquart Thorsen (in photo), on July 1. She is the first female CEO of the 100-year-old Stormy Kromer brand. Bob remains as chairman. Gina will oversee strategic vision, company operations, sales, marketing and product development in her new role, but she already has had an impact on the company, according to the announcement of her promotion. Over the past decade, she's has been "instrumental in growing the Stormy Kromer brand by broadening the appeal of the brand to a younger demographic and expanding the female customer base. Since 2017, Stormy Kromer has experienced over 90% growth, with numbers consistently being in double digits each year." Says Gina, “Much of my young life was influenced by the business – from listening to business conversations around the dinner table to my sister and I spending Saturday mornings with Dad at the shop.“After over a decade away from home, I returned to lead the Stormy Kromer division of our sewing company – with direct responsibility for sales, marketing, and new product development for our iconic brand. During my time leading Stormy Kromer, we’ve had some exciting milestones, like intentional designs for women – including the launch of the Petal Pusher Cap (a version seen here) in 2011, our best-selling women’s cap as well as the launch of a full pet product line a few years ago. We also grew our team to include a full-time in-house apparel designer and added to the growing list of world-class brands we have partnered with including REI, Tractor Supply, Merrell, Carhartt, Wolverine, and more.” The company also showed community support when it stepped up during COVID and temporarily transitioned to production of PPP items for healthcare workers. Bob says of the transition and Gina's new leadership role, "Seeing her become a master in the complexities of the business, has been such a gift to the legacy of Jacquart Fabric Products and the Stormy Kromer brand.” When you visit Ironwood, you can make a reservation to tour the Stormy Kromer factory (Bob himself is giving the tour in this picture) … and you can take a great selfie outside with the giant Stormy Kromer cap.
Gina Jacquart Thorsen named Stormy Kromer CEO
- By Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine
-
-
Latest News
- Oncology specialist Molly Anderson joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic
- Goodwill Duluth names new president/CEO
- Gina Jacquart Thorsen named Stormy Kromer CEO
- Corrinne Lamb-Mulhall joins Harbor Pointe Credit Union
- Entrepreneur Fund launches new program for BIPOC entrepreneurs
- SPIRE Credit Union named Best-In-State Credit Union in Minnesota by Forbes
- Traffic advisory for Duluth's Downtown Sidewalk Days festival & street dances
- U.S. bank profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
How do you feel about Downtown Duluth
The downtown area has reopened after three years of street construction.
You voted:
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.