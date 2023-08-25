Giant Voices, Inc. announces the Duluth Airport Authority (DAA) has become the firm’s newest client.
The DAA selected Giant Voices as its new marketing partner after a competitive proposal process. Giant Voices' economic development and strategic marketing experience align with the DAA's ambitious goals, the marketing and public relations firm said in a news release.
“I am excited for the opportunity to use our economic development expertise to support and grow the regional aviation industry,” said Lisa Bodine, Giant Voices president and partner. “The Duluth Airport Authority enables an exponential impact in our region, and our team is looking forward to generating awareness and promoting opportunities to fly locally.”
The Duluth International Airport contributes $760 million to regional economic activity. Access to a high-quality, trusted aviation center creates endless opportunities for business, tourism and the general public, Giant Voices said, adding that with six flights daily, incredible customer service and streamlined security checkpoints, the Duluth International Airport (DLH) elevates our region with high-quality services. DLH also offers community meeting spaces and conference rooms, excellent dining and catering options and competitive career opportunities.
The local aviation sector helps attract and retain businesses throughout our region, making it critical to economic growth. Northern Minnesota has the infrastructure, training programs and skilled workforce needed for aviation to succeed. Giant Voices and the DAA will be working together to promote business and recreational travel via DLH and grow general aviation activity at the Sky Harbor Airport (DYT).
“Giant Voices understands the complexities of economic development and has completed incredible work to support a variety of industries and businesses throughout our region,” said Tom Werner, DAA executive director. “This partnership underscores our commitment to strengthening the regional economy by growing our local aviation industry.”