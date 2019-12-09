Gale Force expands in Bayfield

The Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau on Dec. 6 hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Gale Force Coffee & Lounge. The community is celebrating their newly-expanded location at 10 N. 1st St., in Bayfield.
Janelle Ulysses, manager, gave tours of the new downstairs lounge.
"We're proud to offer the community a cozy place to relax with a cup of coffee. It's also the perfect setup for meetings, public or private," Ulysses said. Gale Force is still serving up coffee drinks daily, but also has mix of beer and wine available to customers. Homemade soups and bakery items are also on the menu.