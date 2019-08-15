From Interlake Steamship Co.'s Facebook page:

The first cut is the sweetest!
Construction of our new 639-foot vessel is officially underway at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, where the first pieces of steel were cut today.
“The first cut of steel is a major milestone that signifies we, along with Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, are ready to begin production on this historic project,” says Interlake President Mark W. Barker. “We are extremely proud to build our company’s first ship since 1981 on these freshwater shores with the hardworking women and men who help power our industry and with American-made steel from the iron ore we carry on our U.S. flag fleet vessels. It’s a true Great Lakes success story.”