Xcel Energy announced Bob Frenzel has been appointed president and CEO of the company. Ben Fowke, the current chairman and CEO will remain as executive chairman of the board of directors. Tim O’Connor was also named executive vice president and chief operations officer.
“I am humbled and honored today to take over as CEO of Xcel Energy. It’s been a privilege to work alongside Ben for the last five years. I am grateful for his leadership, vision and careful stewardship of this great company. This is an exciting time to be in the energy industry, and I look forward to leading us into the future with a focus on our strategic priorities, including being an agile and innovative company and our commitment to elevating the customer experience,” said Frenzel.
Frenzel joined Xcel Energy as chief financial officer in 2016, leading the company’s finance, tax, accounting and corporate development functions, as well as its subsidiary companies. He was named president and chief operating officer in March 2020, where he oversaw Xcel Energy’s four operating companies, along with its transmission, distribution and natural gas operations.