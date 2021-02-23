Rose Oswald Poels, president/CEO of the Wisconsin Bankers Association, released a statement today on the fourth-quarter 2020 FDIC numbers.
  • The numbers illustrate that the economy is rebounding and becoming healthier.
  • Wisconsinites continue to save money as deposits have increased over the prior quarter (1.72%) and loan volume remains strong.
  • A decrease in noncurrent loans and leases compared to last quarter (11.44%) shows more people have returned to financial stability.
  • Banks continue to demonstrate their health through strong earnings and positive growth.

“The quarterly data illustrates the strong commitment the banking industry had and continues to have to help customers face the challenges of 2020. Banks assisted with deferring loans, getting access to government stimulus programs, and providing trusted advice. I am proud of how the industry has come together to make this possible," said Oswald Poels.

She continued, "Despite the challenges many face, noncurrent loans and leases decreased 11.44% from the previous quarter. As optimism continues to grow surrounding an end to the pandemic, Wisconsin exhibits resilience as the economy shows strong potential to rebound.” 

FDIC Reported WI Numbers*   

  

12/31/2019  

9/30/2020 

12/31/2020

Net loans and leases  

85,946,241

95,421,724  

91,784,288  

Total deposits  

93,181,601 

104,974,630

106,782,868  

Commercial and industrial loans  

14,702,403 

20,794,154 

18,193,709   

Residential loans  

23,831,492  

23,396,775  

23,207,370

Farmland loans  

3,557,053  

3,530,046  

3,537,213

Farm loans  

3,846,660  

4,786,095  

3,513,317

Total assets  

118,837,204 

133,465,411  

132,446,107 

Noncurrent loans and leases  

646,573

769,135  

681,107  

* dollar figures in thousands  