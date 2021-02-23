- The numbers illustrate that the economy is rebounding and becoming healthier.
- Wisconsinites continue to save money as deposits have increased over the prior quarter (1.72%) and loan volume remains strong.
- A decrease in noncurrent loans and leases compared to last quarter (11.44%) shows more people have returned to financial stability.
- Banks continue to demonstrate their health through strong earnings and positive growth.
“The quarterly data illustrates the strong commitment the banking industry had and continues to have to help customers face the challenges of 2020. Banks assisted with deferring loans, getting access to government stimulus programs, and providing trusted advice. I am proud of how the industry has come together to make this possible," said Oswald Poels.
She continued, "Despite the challenges many face, noncurrent loans and leases decreased 11.44% from the previous quarter. As optimism continues to grow surrounding an end to the pandemic, Wisconsin exhibits resilience as the economy shows strong potential to rebound.”
FDIC Reported WI Numbers*
12/31/2019
9/30/2020
12/31/2020
Net loans and leases
85,946,241
95,421,724
91,784,288
Total deposits
93,181,601
104,974,630
106,782,868
Commercial and industrial loans
14,702,403
20,794,154
18,193,709
Residential loans
23,831,492
23,396,775
23,207,370
Farmland loans
3,557,053
3,530,046
3,537,213
Farm loans
3,846,660
4,786,095
3,513,317
Total assets
118,837,204
133,465,411
132,446,107
Noncurrent loans and leases
646,573
769,135
681,107
* dollar figures in thousands