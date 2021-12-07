Former mayor, lawmaker Boo passes away

Former Duluth Mayor and Minnesota State Rep. Ben Boo died on Dec. 1.
Born in 1925, Boo received his postsecondary education in the U.S. Army, Command and General Staff College, attended the University of Missouri and the University of Minnesota. After serving as Duluth mayor from 1967 to 1975, he directed the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District from 1975 to 1979 and then the Upper Great Lakes Regional Commission before serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1984 to 1992 as an Independent Republican. He was assistant minority leader during his final term.
According to his obituary, Boo was preceeded in death by a son Richard. He is survived by his wife Mary, sons Chris, Peter (Gloria), Michael (Meredith), and Matt (Barbara), one daughter Mary (Peter) Jeronimus, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Private services have been held. Memorials in Ben’s name are preferred to the Solvay Hospice House, 801 Baylis St. Duluth, MN 55811 or to the MN State Veteran’s Cemetery, 4447 US-53, Saginaw, MN 55779.