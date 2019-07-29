Flora North announces grand opening in Lincoln Park

Flora North (formally known as Bella Flora) is moving their flowers and team to a newly renovated building in the heart of the Lincoln Park Craft District at 1925 W. Superior St.
"Having Flora North in Lincoln Park is a joy.” said Julia Mattson, executive director of the Lincoln Park Business Group. “They put plants and flowers outside their front door every day, making our street look so pretty and inviting. Walking into the store is another pleasurable experience, with their scents of flowers, candles, and essential oils. The décor is warm and inviting. The service is friendly and helpful. Every business district should have a business-like Flora North!"
A Grand Opening Celebration is planned for Thursday, Aug. 12, from4-8 p.m. and will feature giveaways, food trucks, and a maker’spop-up featuring five local artisans. The makers will include two jewelry makers, hand-crafted pottery, a print and sticker maker and a weaver.
The new location has more space for an expanded gift and plant selection and also “take and go” floral arrangements. A large classroom will feature regular classes and a couch to come and relax and take in the “free smells.”
“We are excited for this opportunity to expand our business into the Lincoln Park Craft District. We truly feel like we were meant to be here, adding extra joy to the neighborhood." said Ellie Just, co-owner. “We welcome you to come see our new space, and all of the other local businesses in the area!” “