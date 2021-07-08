FLOE International, headquartered in McGregor, Minn., will be moving its Hoyt Lakes facility to a newly acquired location at 5540 Colby Lake Road, Hoyt Lakes
FLOE manufacturers and distributes world-class dock and boat lift systems, utility and recreational trailers, and FLOE CRAFT boats under the names Afina and Varatti. FLOE has been in the same Hoyt Lakes facility since 1994.
“We simply have outgrown the 20,500 square foot facility we were in, and when we got the opportunity to acquire this building, we knew it was the perfect match. The new facility is a big upgrade in many respects. It is a much more modern facility, and at 27,700 square feet, it gives us plenty of room for continued growth. We currently have about 21 employees, and we plan to continue as a growing employer in the Hoyt Lakes and Iron Range area for many years to come,” said Wayne Floe, FLOE founder and CEO.
FLOE expects to move in to the new facility in phases over the next 3-6 months, and will immediately have several manufacturing job opportunities.