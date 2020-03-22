The Fitger’s 5K Run & Walk has been postponed due to coronavirus. The event, scheduled for April 18, been moved to Sept. 12. The health and safety of the participants, volunteers, partners, spectators, staff and community remains the top priority, Grandma’s Marathon said Sunday. The organization will continue to monitor the pandemic with the direction of public health officials.
The Fitger’s 5K is one of three fundraising races in the KP Challenge. Participants commit to run three Young Athletes Foundation (YAF) races, including the Saint Fennessy 4K, Fitger’s 5K and Park Point 5-Miler. The Park Point 5-Miler is still scheduled as planned for July 16. Any updates to future events will be posted at www.grandmasmarathon.com.
The Fitger’s 5K race course will head east for an out-and-back route featuring London Road and lake views on South Street. The 3.1 mile course kicks-off at 9:00 a.m. and will start and finish at the same spot in front of the Fitger's Complex (600 E. Superior Street). The USATF-certified, chip-timed course will utilize the same route as last year due to the downtown construction.
The pre-race entry fee is $35 for adults and $15 for youth ages 6-14 for those that register online before September 10. If late registration is available, the fee is $40 for adults with no increase for youth.