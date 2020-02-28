To help usher in the 2020 shipping season, Visit Duluth is again partnering with the Duluth Seaway Port Authority for the First Ship Contest.
Ship enthusiasts can head to visitduluth.com/firstship to submit their guess, exact date and time, of when the season’s first ocean-going vessel, or “saltie,” passes under the Aerial Lift Bridge. The contest closes at midnight on March 24.
The Maria G was the first “saltie” to reach Duluth in 2019, arriving at 6:48 a.m. on April 15. The winner of last year’s contest was off by just 18 minutes. The earliest arrival of a “saltie” on record was the Federal Hunter on March 30, 2013, and the ice-delayed arrival of the Diana on May 7, 2014, went into the history books as the latest.
The Grand Prize winner of the 2020 First Ship Contest will win a Duluth getaway, including lodging accommodations, gift cards for dining and shopping, and passes to attractions. Last year, 2,100 people submitted their guess for the First Ship Contest. In addition to the First Ship Contest, folks will have more chances to win Duluth prizes throughout the month of March with
the First Ship Trivia Challenge. Shipping trivia questions will be posted each week on the contest page, beginning March 9. Those who pick the correct answer will have the opportunity to win gift cards and passes to attractions.
Visit Duluth and the Duluth Seaway Port Authority have been partnering for the First Ship Contest since 1984. The first contest helped mark the 25th anniversary of the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway.