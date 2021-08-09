A Duluth Christian radio station is off the air after a weekend fire destroyed its three transmitters and heavily damaged its main building.
While this is a troubling event, we rejoice that God works all things together for good," said Jim Schneider, executive director for VCY America, which operates the station formerly known as WWJC-AM. "While our AM signal will take a while to rebuild, we know the many listeners who have contacted us over the years to share how much they appreciate the Biblical teaching and sacred music will be looking forward to hearing WQRM return to the air." MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE