Fire District adds Lake Assault Boats fireboat

The East Side Fire District, located on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene in Harrison, Idaho, took delivery of a custom-built Lake Assault Boats fireboat. Stationed at a new dock and enclosed moorage facility at N-Sid-Sen Camp and Retreat in Martin Bay, the new craft offers significant performance improvements in water pumping capability, response time, and water-based rescue operations, according to Superior-based Lake Assault.
“Our on-the-water capability upgrade was an important component of our long-term strategic plan supporting the District’s Vision, Mission and Goals,” said Fire Chief Dan Currie of the East Side Fire District. “We are very pleased with the new boat and its moorage facility, and we look forward to providing the highest quality emergency response capabilities to our district and, when needed, to the broader lake community. As part of our plan, these investments were funded utilizing cash reserves without the need for an additional levy or bond.”
The 32-foot craft is powered via twin Yamaha 300 hp outboard engines that are controlled through a joystick piloting system, and the modified V-hull design features a 72-inch hydraulically operated bow door. Its firefighting system includes a 1500 gpm single-stage pump powered by a dedicated 6.0L V-8 engine, a rooftop mounted TFT monitor, multiple discharges, and firefighting foam capabilities.
The fully enclosed nine-foot-long pilothouse includes 78-inches of headroom, an integrated helm station (with dual 12-inch touchscreens), bench seating, and a wide assortment of storage compartments. The craft is equipped with an array of advanced electronics, including a thermal imaging camera, sonar, radar, and GPS navigation systems.
“The investment in our new fireboat and moorage facility significantly upgrades our emergency response capabilities – both on the lakeand in supplying water for land-based fire suppression operations,” added East Side Fire District Fireboat Captain Norb Twillmann.
The new moorage facility location was made possible by Mark Boyd, N-Sid-Sen camp director and the Pacific Northwest Conference of the United Church of Christ as part of their ongoing support of the East Side community. “We are appreciative of the opportunity to support East Side Fire and our community and we look forward to the improved benefits of the new fireboat and our ongoing partnership with East Side Fire,” said Boyd.