Authorities are investigating what caused a fire that destroyed at least three businesses in downtown Grand Marais Monday afternoon.
According to Cook County Sheriff's Department, the fire started in the back of the Crooked Spoon Cafe on Wisconsin Street around 1:19 p.m.
The fire spread to neighboring shops Picnic & Pine and White Pine North, destroying all three businesses, according to their owners.
No one was hurt.
As of 5:15 p.m., authorities said the fire was under control. Firefighters will stay on scene until the fire is out.
Authorities say high winds made it difficult for firefighters to fight the flames.
Grand Marias Public Utilities Commission cut power to the area and city leaders also sent in a backhoe to help firefighters from multiple departments knock the fire down.
“I commend the swift actions of our fire departments, the City PUC and all emergency personnel involved to contain this major fire under very difficult conditions and circumstances,” Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said. “This is a devastating loss for our community and certainly the business owners. Thankfully nobody was injured during the fire.”
The Minnesota Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Tyler Dean, who owns White Pine North, said his family just purchased the the business in January.
"It's been a crazy year," Dean said. "Just last week I was joking with a friend who is a business owner saying this whole pandemic was not in our business plan. We purchased White Pine North in January of this year. This week, a fire. It was not in the business plan. We'll rebuild and it will be awesome."