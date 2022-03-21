On the early morning of March 19, St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies along with several fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store in French township. The building is considered a total loss. The fire's cause is currently under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
