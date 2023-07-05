The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB) and other stakeholders are bolstering the early childhood education and childcare workforce.
Their goal, said NWWIB, is to boost access to and improve the sustainability of quality, affordable childcare and early childhood education for working families.
“With a shallow labor pool and low unemployment numbers, we cannot afford to have anyone out of the labor force. Supporting childcare is a critical infrastructure investment. The QUEST grant gives us the ability to train the childcare industry’s workforce pipeline, which will, in turn, create more stability and hopefully more childcare slots for parents who need care for their children while they work,” said Mari Kay-Nabozny, CEO of the NWWIB.
Through QUEST, an acronym for the Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy and Training (QUEST) Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant, training funds will be used to bolster the early childhood education and childcare workforce and boost access to and improve the sustainability of quality, affordable childcare, and early childhood education for working families. QUEST will provide support and training for individuals working in, returning to, or interested in pursuing training in childcare centers or schools.
To receive support through QUEST, individuals must meet certain eligibility requirements. Some criteria includes being eligible to work in the U.S. and individuals whose employment status was at any time impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, self-employed individuals who became unemployed or significantly underemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, or individuals who have no work history or are entering the workforce for the first time.
NWWIB encourages anyone interested in early childhood education to contact them regarding the many resources available for this industry. Also, Wisconsin Community Action Program Association will be providing funds through the local community action agencies to support early childhood entrepreneurs.
Anyone interested in learning more about QUEST should contact Jo Nowak-Thompson, early childhood project manager, at jnowakthomspon@nwwib.com or 715-204-4192. More information can also be found on the NWWIB’s website (www.nwwib.com/quest).