Finalists in Gov’s Biz Plan Contest offer innovation in health, AI, environment

Twenty-six entries representing sectors such as health care, cleantech, education, software and innovations in products or services are competing in the finalist round of the 20th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
The contestants have emerged after two rounds of judging in the contest organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council and its sponsors and volunteers.
“Young companies such as those advancing in this year’s contest are examples of innovation that cuts across industry sector lines in Wisconsin,” said Gary Frings, chairman of the Tech Council.
Advanced manufacturing ideas include an agricultural automation spray product for specialty crops; methods to precisely place carbon nanotube arrays across commercial wafers and substrates; patented flow battery chemistry that is safe, sustainable and affordable for grid energy storage technology; a biogas methane purification system that produces renewable natural gas; a finite element analysis load measuring device; converting zebra and quagga mussels into calcium carbonate; and a non-contact sensor that collects video within sanitary sewer systems to produce flow rate and water quality data in real time.
Plans tied to business services include a divorce mediation service for cooperative couples; a real estate agent/broker network to include related perks for clients; a two-sided early career platform helping employers improve early talent hiring; a tech-enabled immersive storytelling platform for public attractions; a work-on-demand platform designed to connect food service and hospitality workers with local area restaurants and businesses; and a premier running specialty store using an integrated mobile technology approach.
Information technology plans include a tool to help lobbyists offer better, more coordinated advocacy efforts; intuitive visual aids to guide difficult discussions around treatment decisions; cloud-based SaaS platform that empowers contractors with artificial intelligence and machine learning to capitalize on their various data sets; software that allowing students and aspiring professionals to explore different STEM careers; Behavioral Predictive Analytics of video surveillance streams in retail environments; and web application that helps managers and employees forge authentic relationships without fear of unintentionally offending a colleague.
Life sciences plans include artificial intelligence that allows users to extract vital information of their wounds based on AI algorithms; a military-like service branch promotion program that gives service-connected kids the opportunity to earn recognition for their service; a DNA library construction technology that aims to quantify protein synthesis in a biological sample with superior resolution; a syringe attachment device that allows users to collect or dispense accurate and precise volumes of fluid; a process to give wheelchair users ability to convert their manual chair into a power wheelchair, without tools, providing them a compact power option; software that helps healthcare professionals determine appropriate level of care for new referrals and regulatory requirements; and an only at-home remedy for chocolate ingestion in dogs.
Finalists will submit a 15-minute pitch deck for review by a panel of about 75 judges. Each plan describes the core product or service, defines the customer base, estimates the size of the market, identifies competition, list members of the management team and provides key financial data.
Finalists are also encouraged to provide feedback from a potential or current customer.
The “Diligent Dozen,” which are the top 12 business plans announced in late May, will present live May 31 at the 2023 Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference, with winners announced June 1.
Category winners, as well as the 2023 Grand Prize Winner, will be announced at the close of the Milwaukee conference. More information will be available in coming weeks at www.witrepsconference.com .
Sponsors are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, information technology consulting, marketing, event space and more. About $2.5 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded since the inception of the contest in 2004.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is a major sponsor.