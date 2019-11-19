The Fannie Rose Candy Shop has unveiled a new brand identity, name and tagline. The business will now be known as Duluth Candy Company (www.duluthcandyco.com).
With a retail location in the heart of downtown Duluth’s HART theater district, owners Patricia and Don Garofalo believe it is time to reinvent their business and product lines to meet modern expectations.
“When we opened in 2010, we linked our shop’s name and products to the Fannie Rose
Building, a turn-of-the-20 th -century gem that we brought back to life after decades of neglect. It focused on the nostalgic appeal of the corner candy shop,” said Don Garofalo. “Now, we want to project a more contemporary image.”
“Along with the tagline -- Handcrafted North Shore Goodness -- the new brand capitalizes on the cachet of Duluth as an extraordinary place,” Pat Garofalo said in a news release. "Being identified with the place we love will give us more opportunities to grow with our many current and new customers.”
Duluth Candy Company plans to expand its reach up the North Shore by distributing its small batch gourmet popcorn and caramel corn through wholesale customers such as brew pubs, boutiques and hotel gift shops, while retaining its store at 103 E. Superior
St. for walk-in traffic. The store will sell truffles, hand dipped chocolates as well as
small batch popcorn and caramel corn.
The rebranding includes a redesign of the company’s logo, store signage, packaging, website for ordering on-line and other social media communications.