Business for Famous Dave’s in Duluth’s Canal Park tourism hub is set to close on Monday. The barbeque restaurant will reopen at 4135 Richard Ave. in Hermantown on Nov. 1.
The new location is five miles from the original.
Owner/operator Greg Toon said Famous Dave’s in Duluth received incredible community support during COVID, so when an opportunity to relocate to a more accessible Duluth location became available, he decided to move.
He started working as an assistant general manager at Famous Dave’s in 2003, taking over as general manager in 2004. In 2017, Toon purchased the Duluth Famous Dave’s location, drawing upon his success and prior background with Bennigan’s and other hospitality experience at a 4-Diamond hotel and conference center.
“What attracted me to Famous Dave’s was the combination of being able to do catering and combine that with a traditional dining experience,” he said in a news release.
A grand opening is planned for the morning of Nov. 1.