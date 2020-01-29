The new Falls International Airport (INL) terminal project has won an Engineering Excellence Award from The American Council of Engineering Companies of Minnesota. Kraus-Anderson was the construction manager for the new terminal, which opened in the summer of 2019.
ACEC/MN is the leading business practice and policy advocate for consulting engineering firms in Minnesota.
The project included the full replacement of the 17,894-square-foot terminal building, and provides new space for U.S. Customs processing, a National Weather Service office, TSA offices and Airport Administration.
The project replaced approximately two-thirds of the old terminal designed by architecture, planning and interiors firm Alliiance, and features a new arrival and departure services with check-in ticketing counters and kiosks, secured gate lounge, baggage handling, passenger boarding bridge, TSA screening area, car rental services and public lobby/waiting area.
U.S. Customs provides services at INL, which is a designated international Port of Entry to the United States. Delta, operated by SkyWest Airlines, provides daily service to and from Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP).
The airport built its first runways in 1946 and added a terminal building in 1948, paving the way for the introduction of commercial air service in 1953. A new terminal building was built in 1979, which was dedicated by Vice President Walter Mondale. Following runway extensions over the years, the airport was re-designated in 2011 as Falls International Airport.