Eye Associates of Central Minnesota located in St. Cloud has joined Integrity Health Network of Duluth.
Eye Associates is owned and operated by Mitchell Gossman, M.D and Andrea Joplin, M.D., who provide more than 20 years of ophthalmological experience. Their clinic offers services for patients with glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, dry eyes and macular degeneration, as well as cataract and Lasik surgery.
“Doctors Gossman and Joplin have a long-standing reputation for excellence in the St. Cloud community and the patients they serve,” says Melissa Larson, Integrity Health Network President and CEO. “We are honored to have Eye Associates of Central Minnesota join our network and enhance the level of service we’re able to offer in that market.”