Essentia Health’s Orthopedic Urgent Care in Duluth will reopen Sept. 14, five months after closing due to concerns about COVID-19.
“Safety will be a top priority as we reopen,” says orthopedics operations administrator Kurt Radke. “We’ve made modifications to ensure that our patients and our staff stay safe.”
Located at 1301 Miller Trunk Highway across from the Miller Hill Mall, it’s the only urgent care solely dedicated to caring for orthopedic injuries in the Twin Ports. It serves patients with sudden muscle, bone or joint injuries. The urgent care clinic will be open from 3-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Among the changes made as a result of COVID-19, patients will:
• Be asked to call (218) 576-0680 before entering urgent care
• Wait in their car to register to be seen
• Be called when they can enter the building
• Be asked to wear masks before entering the clinic
Once inside, all patients will be screened with a temperature check, then brought to an exam room by an Essentia care team member, who will follow standard COVID-19 safety practices — including wearing a mask, eyewear and gloves. Patients will be asked to limit accompanying visitors to one person, who also will be screened. Patients can be assured that exam rooms are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following each use.
“We are thrilled to be able to resume this service for the community,” Radke said. “Walk-in access on evenings and weekends to expert orthopedic care is a level of service that sets Essentia apart.”