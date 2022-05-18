Essentia Health will open its new clinic and urgent care in Cloquet with a ribbon-cutting and open house starting at 4:30 p.m. Mon., May 23.
The event will feature several leaders from Essentia, including East Market chief operating officer, Brad Beard, as well as the Cloquet Chamber of Commerce.
A social gathering will be held from 4:30-5 p.m., followed by a short program of speakers and ribbon-cutting. Self-guided tours will go until 6:30. The entire event is open to the public.
With 12 exam rooms, one procedure room and one telehealth room, the clinic is 7,600 square feet and offers family practice care with obstetrics; urgent care; additional specialty services; and laboratory and radiology services.
The clinic, located at 1413 Hwy. 33 S., will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The urgent care, located at the same address, will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.