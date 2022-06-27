The Entrepreneur Fund has opened a new office in the Superior Entrepreneurship Center, located in the former post office building at 1401 Tower Ave. in Superior.
“We have seen the demand for accessible small business financing in northern Wisconsin grow significantly over the past few years. While we have always served Douglas County businesses, expanding to add an office in Superior will increase accessibility to our team, services, and financing that boost entrepreneurial development,” said Shawn Wellnitz, president & CEO of the Entrepreneur Fund, in an official statement.
The expansion is a result of a collaborative partnership between the Entrepreneur Fund, Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Superior and the Development Association. Over the past 18 months, the group has worked together to plan, cultivate and launch the new Superior Entrepreneurship Center that will serve as a hub for entrepreneurship development in Superior in Douglas County.
“Strong working partnerships are key to achieving our mission to grow small businesses, build thriving communities, and create a diverse regional economy,” said Wellnitz. “The Superior Entrepreneurship Center exemplifies what can come from effective collaboration on regional growth strategies.”
The new location will enable local entrepreneurs to find small business support all under one roof and serve as a catalyst for entrepreneurship development that will continue to make the region thrive.
“The Entrepreneur Fund partners with entrepreneurs at a variety of stages in their small business journey and we help them get to the next phase. To do that effectively we work closely with our economic development and bank partners in Douglas County. The ability to now co-locate with some of those partners only strengthens the network here to support Wisconsin small business growth.”
Since 2020, in Douglas County specifically, the Entrepreneur Fund has directly served over 100 small businesses and provided over $5 million in small business loans to Wisconsin business owners.
The public is invited to the Superior Entrepreneurship Center Open House on July 7 from 2-4 p.m.