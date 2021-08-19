Energy and building code grants help develop new gift shop and candy store in Two Harbors

Burlington Station and Callie’s Sweets owner Callie Swanson utilized a Business Energy Retrofit (BER) and a Downtown Building Rehabilitation (DBR) grant to help transform a 17,000-square-foot vacant former office building into a North Shore inspired gift shop and candy kitchen. The BER grant assisted with HVAC upgrades. The DBR grant assisted with code compliancy upgrades to the electrical, plumbing and structural/fire systems.
Burlington Station is a tourist destination gift shop that sells home décor, kitchen and gardening supplies, children’s toys and clothing. Most of the items are made in Minnesota. Five thousand feet of model railroad track with running model trains and train memorabilia is under development. Portions of the track are operating, and the system will be procedurally added to over time. When completed it will be the nation’s largest indoor/outdoor G-scale railroad.
Inside the station are murals by Duluth artist Brian Olson that depict North Shore and Duluth landmarks such as a train, a storefront scene and a candy version of ships loading at Two Harbors’ Burlington Bay. A fourth mural replicates a postcard that shows what the exterior of Burlington Station will look like once the front buildout is complete.
Also located inside is Callie’s Sweets which includes fudge, caramels, truffles, caramel apples, gourmet popcorn and a variety of other candies. Visitors are able to watch the treats being made in the candy kitchen. An outside patio features a fire pit and yard games.
Swanson is a 21-year-old Two Harbors native. She opened her new business Memorial Day weekend. The operation created 17 part-time and three full-time jobs.
“My goal was to create a must-stop destination along the North Shore where people can make special memories,” said Swanson. “People of all ages can enjoy the model trains, try some homemade candy and watch it being made, and enjoy the breeze from Lake Superior and the warmth of the firepit at our outside area.”
According to Swanson, the BER and DBR grants made the development financially possible. She said, “The operation created jobs and is part of the North Shore retail and tourism economy.”