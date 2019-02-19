A bill with strong protections against abuse, neglect, assault, and other maltreatment in Minnesota assisted living facilities and nursing homes will be considered today in the House Health and Human Services Policy Committee.
It is authored by Rep. Jen Schultz (DFL – Duluth), House Long-Term Care Division Chair, and House Majority Whip Rep. Liz Olson (DFL – Duluth),
Many of the protections in the bill, HF 90, emerged last year from an Elder Abuse Consumer Workgroup convened by AARP Minnesota and crafted with the assistance of organizations such as Elder Voice Family Advocates and Legal Aid. The bill contains licensing of assisted living facilities, the ability for a resident to have a camera in their living space, a prohibition on deceptive marketing practices, and clarification of the rights of residents and their families.
The session begins at 2:30 p.m. in Room 200, State Office Building, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Saint Paul.