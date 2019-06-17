The Duluth Seaway Port Authority and its terminal operations on Rice’s Point earned high marks in the Green Marine environmental performance report released June 6.
The report rates port authority participants in seven categories: air emissions, community impacts, dry bulk handling and storage, environmental leadership, spill prevention, underwater noise and waste management. Forty-two (42) North American port authorities participated in the 2018 evaluation process, with the Duluth Seaway Port Authority ranking among the United States’ top 5 and No. 10 overall.
Of participating port authorities managing their own dry bulk handling and storage, none ranked higher overall than the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.
“We’re proactive about minimizing environmental impact,” Jeff Stollenwerk, Duluth Seaway Port Authority director of government and environmental affairs, said in a news release. “The Green Marine program helps guide and inspire those efforts, while also giving participants a tangible scoreboard for environmental stewardship.”
The voluntary Green Marine certification program began in 2007 and now includes nearly 150 participating ship owners, port authorities, seaway corporations, terminal operators and shipyard managers. Program participants must adopt practices and technologies that continually reduce their environmental footprint on the land, air and sea. The Duluth Seaway Port Authority has participated since the program’s inception.