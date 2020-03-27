The organizers of Duluth Dylan Fest are canceling this year’s festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Duluth Dylan Fest 2020 will
not be taking place this year,” committee chair Zane Bail said in a Friday news release.
The 2020 Duluth Dylan Fest had been slated to run from Saturday, May 16 through Sunday, May 24, which will be Bob Dylan’s 79th birthday.
The Duluth Dylan Fest’s mission is to celebrate the spirit of artistic freedom, intellectual honesty, and integrity of Duluth’s native son, Bob Dylan. The festival is coordinated by volunteers committed to providing creative activities that tap the talents of artists, poets and musicians in Duluth, the
surrounding region, and beyond. This would have been the Duluth festival’s 10th year.
“We’re especially disappointed because we have become friends with fellow fans who fly to the Northland from other parts of the world, and we always enjoy this shared time together,” said Bail. “We’re aware that several were already planning to book flights and find accommodations.”
The decision to cancel was difficult, but an essential step to take at this time. On the positive side of the ledger, most of the events arranged for this year will be ready to go for 2021 Duluth Dylan Fest, which will take place the week of Dylan’s 80th birthday. We hope you will join us.
Friends of Duluth Dylan Fest can continue to follow us at BobDylanWay.com or on Facebook for special events during the coming year.