As a result of this year’s global pandemic, the Duluth Dylan Fest Committee has re-configured its plans for 2020 and will be conducting several virtual events from May 16-24 in place of the usual in-person celebrations.
Local musicians slated for live stream performances include Marc Gartman, Cowboy Angel Blue, Gene LaFond and Amy Grillo. The committee will also air on YouTube the Bob Dylan Revue Concert from 2019, which took place at Sacred Heart Music Center. The Bob Dylan Revue Band, lead by Mark Bennett, performed Bob Dylan Birthday Concerts throughout the 1990s to early 2000s.
Miriam Hanson, host of the Highway 61 Revisited radio show, which broadcasts from the John Bushey Studio at KUMD, will also produce some special programming.
To stay up to date, visit the BobDylanWay.com website and follow on social media at Duluth Dylan Fest on Facebook.
Next year, the Northland will be celebrating Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. The dates for Duluth Dylan Fest 2021 have been finalized for May 22-30.