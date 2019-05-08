Superior Street based Duluth Coffee Company has announced it will open a second location.
The new cafe will be located in Canal Park, inside the Ripple Bar which is connected to Hoops Brewing Company.
In a press release, the company said the location was chosen based on the synergy the coffee business has with the Canal Park bar and brewery.
“All three companies put a strong emphasis on quality, craft and community, so it only seems right that something would blossom,” the press release said.
The three companies have collaborated in the past, with the coffee company serving Hoops brews on tap, and the Ripple Bar using Duluth Coffee in its cold brew cocktail.
The grand opening of the second location will be Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside The Ripple Bar.
The shop will be open daily at 6 a.m. and will include a full espresso bar, brewed coffee and baked goods from Great Harvest Bread Company.