The Duluth International Airport (DLH) has been working to update its parking system and plans to launch a new system today.
The airport has installed a cashless and cashier-less system that allows for contact-free payment from entry to exit.
Customers will see a new ticket station at the entrance to each of the individual lots (surface and garage parking structure) as well as a new pay station at each exit.
This improved system includes updated technology that offers touchless, mobile and pre-payment options. If customer assistance is needed upon exit, customers will be greeted virtually by live support staff that can remedy all situations remotely.
“We are very pleased to create an even better customer experience by upgrading our parking lot technology,” said Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth Airport Authority. “Our team has been working diligently to get this new system in place.”