Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation invests approximately $200,000 annually into Downtown Streetscapes grants across its 13,000 square-mile service area. The grants assist projects that incentivize investment in downtown areas by promoting safe and attractive environments for residents, shoppers, workers and visitors.
Ely was awarded a Downtown Streetscapes grant to develop a pocket park and community space on a vacant lot. The project entailed upgrading lighting, seating, landscaping, ADA sidewalks, a small stage for music events, a playground climbing feature and public WiFi. “The pocket park was part of a larger downtown beautification initiative that began in 2016 to complement ongoing storefront and building investments being made by Ely’s business owners.” – Ely Clerk-Treasurer & Operations Director Harold Langowski
Babbitt was awarded a Downtown Streetscapes grant to create an outdoor sitting area surrounding the iconic Taconite Rock amidst the downtown retail center. New amenities included pollinator and ornamental gardens, solar lights, benches, landscaping, new flags, a flat slate platform surrounding the enormous rock, and renovated sidewalks. “The enhancements to Taconite Rock tied the downtown area together and improved the resident experience. In addition, with our increase in tourism, the new public space has the potential to draw visitors into our downtown.” – Mayor Andrea Zupancich
GoNorthMN represents five rural Minnesota lake communities surrounding the city of Emily which is about 20 miles north of Crosby. The citizen group was awarded a Downtown Streetscapes grant to develop outdoor pedestrian areas throughout the communities. Each community customized their pedestrian area with elements ranging from informational kiosks, benches, bike racks, planters and flag poles. “The new outdoor areas enhance our region, downtown corridors and business districts. The areas are highly visible and inviting to locals, tourists and seasonal residents. The project created wonderful new quality of life assets in our communities.” – Jan Mosman and Kathryn Hachey of GoNorthMN
Grant amounts range up to $50,000 and require a 1:1 match. Nonprofits, cities, townships and tribal units of government including informal grassroots groups that partner with a nonprofit or city to act as a fiscal sponsor are eligible. Multi-organization collaboration is encouraged.
Examples of projects include pedestrian and bicycle pathways, landscaping, improvements to public spaces such as benches and picnic tables, walking paths and sidewalk renovations with information kiosks and signage and bicycle racks.
Does your community have a project that improves a downtown area or public space? Email Whitney Ridlon or call her at 218-735-3004 for Downtown Streetscapes grant information.