Steel shipments from domestic steelmakers increased in December 2020 compared to the previous month, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
American steel mills shipped 7,049,785 net tons in December, a 4.4 percent increase from the 6,753,447 net tons shipped in November.
Steel shipments for the full year 2020 were 81,000,300 net tons, down 15.8 percent from 96,178,278 net tons shipped in 2019.
Meanwhile, the domestic steel capability utilization rate for the week ending February 6, was 75.2 percent, down 1.2 percent from a week earlier. Steel mills produced 1,705,000 net tons of raw steel for the week compared to 1,725,000 net tons a week earlier.
The capability utilization rate is a measure of steel mill operating rates.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material needed to make steel.