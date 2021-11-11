Steel mills in the United States during September shipped 21.3 percent more steel than a year ago.
U.S. steel mills shipped 8,095,384 net tons during September compared to 6,662,904 tons a year ago in the same month, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute (AISI).
However, shipments in September 2021 were down 3.8 percent compared to August 2021.
Through September, steelmakers had shipped 70,738,091 net tons for the year, 17 percent more than during the same time in 2020.
Domestic steelmakers continue to run at healthy operating rates.
The capability utilization rate was 83.4 percent for the week ending Nov. 6, according to AISI.
During the same week in 2020, the capability utilization rate was 72.8 percent.
Capability utilization rates are a measure of steel mill operating rates.
Domestic steelmakers manufactured 80,720,000 net tons of steel for the year through Nov. 6. That compares to 67,189,000 net tons during the same period in 2020.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants are the raw material used to make steel.