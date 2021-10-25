Raw steel production at America's steel mills bounced back for the week ending Oct. 16, one week after slipping slightly.
Steel mills produced 1,882,000 net tons for the week, up 24,000 net tons from the previous week, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute.
Mills operated at an 85.3 percent capability utilization rate for the week ending Oct. 16 compared to 84.2 percent a week earlier.
A year ago, steel mills were operating at a 70.1 percent capability utilization rate.
Year-to-date raw steel production through Oct. 16 reached 75,149,000 net tons, a 20 percent increase over the 62,480,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2020.
Steel shipments from American mills are also up.
Shipments in August were 8,404,858 net tons, a 28.8 percent increase compared to the 6,532,652 net tons shipped in August 2020 and a 1.5 percent increase from July 2021.
For the year, steel shipments through August were 62,653,597 net tons, a 16.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2020.