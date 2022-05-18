Production of domestic raw steel through mid-May has declined slightly on a year-to-date basis compared to the same period in 2021.
Adjusted year-to-date production raw steel production was 33,410,000 net tons through May 14, down 1.8% compared to the 34,009,000 net tons produced through the same time frame last year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Domestic raw steel production for the week ending May 14 was 1,785,000 net tons, a 2.7% decrease compared to the same week in 2021.
America's steel mills produced at a capability utilization rate of 81.8% for the week ending May 14, slightly above the 81.0% rate during the same week in 2021.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
Five of the six plants are operating.
Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay was idled May 1 by owner Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.