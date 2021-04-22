Domestic raw steel production at American mills has climbed to new levels.
Production for the week ending April 17, 2021 was 1,770,000 net tons, more than 500,000 net tons higher than the 1,240,000 net tons produced during the same week in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
At the same time, the capability utilization rate of domestic steel mills reached 78 percent, up 22.6 percent from the 55.4 percent capability utilization rate a year ago.
The capability utilization rate is a measure of domestic steel mill operating rates.
Year-to-date steel production is also on the upswing.
Through April 17, 2021, the domestic steel industry produced 26,703,000 net tons, up 0.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants are the raw material used to make steel. The pellets are shipped over the Great Lakes or via rail to steel mills.
All six taconite plants are currently operating at capacity.