Even as steel imports have risen in 2021, America's steel mills are operating at high rates.
Domestic steel mills operated at an 84.9 percent capability utilization rate, producing 1,873,000 net tons of raw steel for the week ending Aug. 28, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
In 2020, the capability utilization rate was 65.9 percent during the same week with 1,476,000 net tons produced.
The nation's steel mills have bounced back from a dismal 2020.
Year-to-date raw steel production hit 62,046,000 net tons through August 28. That's a 20 percent increase from the 51,719,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2020.
At the same time, steel imports over the first seven months of 2021 are up 17.4 percent compared to 2020.
Through July, the United States imported a total of 17,729,000 net tons of steel including 12,086,000 net tons of finished steel.
Sheet and strip steel imports jumped 48 percent in July compared to June. South Korea and Vietnam shipped the largest volumes of finished steel imports in July.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel. All six plants are running at capacity.