Steel production at American mills continuing to increase
The capability utilization rate at domestic steel mills reached 85.3 percent for the week ending Sept. 11, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute.
Raw steel production at domestic steel mills was 1,882,000 net tons for the week ending Sept. 11, a 22.4 percent increase from 1,537,000 net tons produced at a 68.6 percent capability utilization rate during the same week a year ago.
It's a sign of strong steel production in the United States that bodes well for northeastern Minnesota's taconite industry.
Raw steel production for the week of Sept. 11 also increased 0.9 percent from the previous week.
Year-to-date raw steel production totaled 65,786,000 net tons through Sept. 11, a 20.1 percent increasefrom the 54,767,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2020.
Southern steel mills led the nation's steel production for the week ending Sept. 11 with 786,000 net tons produced. Great Lakes steel mills followed with 638,000 net tons produced.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants are shipped to steel mills to make steel.
The six plants can produce about 40 million tons of iron ore pellets annually. All six plants are currently operating at capacity.