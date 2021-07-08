Domestic steel mills reached new operating rates for the week ending July 3.
The capability utilization rate of American steel mills hit 83 percent for the week, a 0.4 percent increase from the previous week, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute.
The capability utilization rate is a measure of steel mill operating rates.
Raw steel production for the week was 1,842,000 net tons, up from 1,835,000 net tons a week earlier.
Steel production is up 41 percent compared to the same week in 2020.
Year-to-date raw steel production through July 3 was 46,896,000 net tons, a 16 percent increase from the same period in 2020 when the capability utilization rate was 67.7 percent.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants are the raw material used to make steel.
Iron ore pellet and steel prices have skyrocketed as demand for steel has increased across the United States.