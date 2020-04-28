Production at domestic steel mills has dropped again.
For the week ending April 25, the domestic steel mill capability utilization rate fell to 55.8%, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute. During the previous week, the utilization rate was 56.1%. During the same week in 2019, the utilization rate was 81.3%.
The capacity utilization rate is a measure of the level at which domestic steel mills are operating. Domestic raw steel production for the week ending April 25 totaled 1,250,000 net tons, a 33.9% decline of 642,000 tons from the 1,892,000 net tons produced during the same week a year ago.
Year-to-date steel production through April 25 was 28,850,000 net tons, an 8.3% decline from the 31,449,000 net tons produced during the same period last year.