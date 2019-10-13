Steel shipments from American steel mills increased 4.4 percent in August compared to July,vaccording to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute.
U.S. steel mills in August shipped 8,472,088 net tons, up from 8,115,103 net tons shipped in July. Shipments in August were also up 0.4 percent from the 8,441,597 net tons shipped in August 2018.
Year-to-date 2019 steel shipments were 64,810,436 net tons, a 1.8 percent increase versus year-to-date shipments of 63,656,882 net tons for the first eight months of 2018.
Hot rolled shipments in August were up 10 percent, hot dipped and galvanized sheets and strip, up seven percent, and cold rolled sheets, up three percent.