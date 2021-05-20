America's steel mills are producing steel at new highs.
The domestic steel mill raw capability utilization rate reached 79.2 percent for the week ending May 15, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute. The capability utilization rate is a measure of steel mill operating health.
It's the highest rate in more than a year and a 24.6 percent week increase from the same week in 2020.
Raw steel production was 1,799,000 net tons for the week ending May 15, up 576,000 tons compared to the same week in 2020.
Year-to-date raw steel production was 33,888,000 net tons through May 15 at a capability utilization rate of 77.5 percent, a 7.3 percent increase from the same period last year at a capability utilization rate of 69.9 percent.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota taconite plants is the raw material used to feed steel mills.
All six taconite plants are operating at capacity.