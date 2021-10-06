Domestic raw steel production remains strong, but one of the nation's largest consumers of that steel is showing signs of weakness.
America's steel plants operated at an 84.8 percent capability utilization rate, producing 1,872,000 net tons of raw steel for the week ending Oct. 2, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute (AISI).
That's down slightly from the previous week's 85.2 percent capability utilization rate with production of 1,880,000 net tons of raw steel.
At the same time, light-vehicle sales in the United States continues to decline.
New light-vehicle sales in August were at a seasonally adjusted rate of 13.1 million units, the lowest level since 13.0 million seasonally-adjusted units in June 2020, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).
August began with record-low inventories at American car dealers, according to NADA.
By the end of August, total inventory fell by another 5.2 percent to a new record low of 1.06 million units.
America's vehicle manufacturers are a key consumer of domestic steel.
Optimism for vehicle production to rebound by the end of the year continues to fade, according to NADA.
With recent announced cuts to automobile production and ongoing supply chain disruptions, inventories aren't expected to change soon, said NADA.
New light-vehicle sales for the remainder of 2021 are likely to be limited due to plant shutdowns and limited inventories, according to NADA.
On a year-to-date basis, steel production is up compared to last year.
Raw steel production for 2021 reached 71,409,000 net tons through Oct. 2, according to AISI. That's far ahead of the 59,381,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2020.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets. The iron-containing pellets are shipped to steelmakers to make steel.
All six plants are running at capacity.